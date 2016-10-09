Forty varieties of vegetables are cultivated on the premises of an LP school in Idukki

Caring for the 40 cents of land on the premises of the Government Lower Primary School, Ayyappancoil, and the crops grown on it comes natural to the students of the school. Probably their agrarian background helps them put in an extra effort.

Thanks to their attitude and ample help from parents and teachers, the land is now a vegetable-rich field — a source for the noon-meal scheme. Forty crops, including the upland paddy of Jyothi rice, are cultivated here.

The vegetables sown here includes potato, cabbage, tomato, beetroot, carrot, onion, beans and green chilly. Some vegetable will always be ripe for harvesting at the farm round the academic year.

When the initiative was launched, the school authorities were not sure whether they would be able to grow all the vegetables available in the market. But now, almost all varieties are grown here, making it a model farm. Both hybrid and traditional crops are grows here, says Siby K. George, convenor of the farm club. The farm is fully organic; pest-control and the application of manure is minimum.

A lot of effort, from the children as well as elders, has gone into the farm, which is on a slope. The parents work on the farm along with the teachers on holidays.

Though teachers and parents help, the harvest is almost entirely done by the children.

“They now know which vegetable is ripe for harvest,” Mr. George. The children also does the weeding, he says.

“When a crop is found pest-infested, it is shown to the students and the pests are destroyed,” Mr. George adds.

The parents also take lessons in vegetable farm management from the school.

At this time of the year, tomatoes, chilli and beans are ready for harvest. “Though the farm cannot meet the entire vegetable requirements of the noon-meal scheme at the school, on selected days, curries are fully made from the vegetables grown by us,” says Mr. George.

At homes too

The farm has also enthused vegetable cultivation at the homes of the children, says Kurien Thomas, the school Headmaster. Most of the students had unused lands which are now being cultivated.

The climatic and soil conditions are also suitable, he says, adding at the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) meetings, the school farm often comes for mention. Its maintenance is undertaken as a collective effort, he adds.

According to Stanley T.L., PTA president, advice of experienced farmers in the area is a great help.