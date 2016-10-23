The LDF has won all the three seats where by-elections were held in the district. By-elections were held in Kaipamangalam division of the Thrissur district panchayat, Njamanghat ward in Vadakkekkad panchayat and Pallur East ward of Desamangalam panchayat. When the LDF retained the Kaipamangalam and Pallur East, it snatched Njamanghat from the UDF.

LDF’s B.G. Vishnu won the Kaipamangalam seat for a majority of 6880 votes against UDF candidate O.F.Nafeesa. The by-poll was held when the sitting councillor E.T. Tyson Master became MLA. A polling of 57.48 per cent was recorded here.

LDF candidate Sindu Manoj defeated UDF’s Sobi Sathyan by 27 votes at Njamanghat ward of Vadakkekkad grama panchayat. By-poll was conducted following the resignation of Sajila Salim of the rebel group in the UDF. A polling of 77.38 per cent was recorded. Retaining the sitting seat, LDF candidate K. Jayaraj defeated UDF’s K. Preman by 11 votes at Pallur East ward in Desamangalam panchayat. B-ypoll was held as the sitting member U.R. Pradeep became MLA. Here, polling of 89.3 was recorded.