The BJP has said that the LDF government, which is set to complete 100 days in office on September 1, is raking up inconsequential issues to divert the attention of the public from the core issue of misgovernance.

Instead of carrying out programmes that would accelerate the State’s progress, the Ministers are creating a fuss over lighting lamps at public functions, invocation of gods at such events, making pookkalam for Onam, conducting Ashtami Rohini procession, and now, the conduct of RSS sakhas on temple premises, said BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan.

“Theirs is politics of negativity. This is cultural fascism,” said Mr. Rajasekharan.

He said that the stance against the traditional lamp only showed that the party was afraid of light. Velicham Dukhamanunnee; Thamassallo Sukhapradam, he quoted Akkitham to say that the CPI(M) finds darkness comfortable.

Castigating the government for also raising a public debate on the traditional practices of Sabarimala temple, he said temples had learned priests to decide on these issues. Mr. Rajasekharan criticised the government for the delay in the supply of school textbooks. “On September 1, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold demonstrations against the misrule,” he said.