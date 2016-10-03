The CPI(M)-led LDF government and the BJP-led Union government were nothing but two sides of the same coin, the former MLA, K.Sivadasan Nair, has alleged.

Inaugurating the march and dharna staged by UDF workers before the collectorate here on Saturday, Mr Nair alleged that the State under the LDF rule has gone far behind its peers in terms of development.

Apart from talking loud on various ambitious development projects, the LDF government has miserably failed in launching any notable projects, he alleged. The former MLA said the previous UDF government had rolled out many pro-people development projects in its initial days itself.

Mr. Nair alleged that the CPI(M) and BJP were competing with each other in murder politics and their political killings has already led to deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

T.M.Hameed, UDF district chairman, presided over the meeting.

Malethu Saraladevi, former MLA; A.Shamsuddin, INTUC district president; A. Sureshkumar, K.K.Royson, Anil Thomas, Toms Joseph, T.M.Sunilkumar, Triveni Suresh, K.P.Naushad, DCC vice-presidents; K.Jasimkutty, G.Reghunath, Sindhu Anil, Sham Kuruvila, and Vineetha Anil, DCC secretaries, also spoke at the dharna.