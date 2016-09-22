The Wayanad Vana Naseekarana Virudha Samara Samiti, an umbrella organisation of environmental organisations in the district, has urged the government to launch eco-restoration projects to mitigate man-animal conflicts in the district.

The massive mono-crop plantation by the Forest Department after felling native trees in various parts of the district and increasing tourism activities in forest area were the major reasons for the increasing man-animal conflict, N. Badusha, leader of the organisation, said.

Mono crops

“Close to 36,000 hectares of the one lakh hectare of forest has been used for planting mono crops such as teak, eucalyptus, mahagony and acacia after felling natural vegetation. Such a move has caused dearth of fodder and water for wild animals and changes in the micro climate of the region, a major ecological hotspot in Western ghats,” Mr. Badusha said.

The dearth of fodder and water in forest areas compels wild animals to enter human habitations and it paves way for human wildlife conflict .

More than 30 per cent of water to the Cauvery is the contribution of the hill district and any changes on the ecologically fragile region would adversely affect the entire Western Ghats, he added. Hence the government should expedite measures to prevent mono-crop plantations and tourism activities in forest areas, Mr. Badusha said.