Complaints regarding irregularities in the identification of paddy fields and wetland in data bank prepared as part of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act can be submitted to the Agriculture Department officials.

District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali said owners of land wrongly included in the data bank could submit their complaints to the Agricultural Officer.

The Agricultural Officer would submit reports on the complaints after making inspections with the help of respective Village Officers. He also directed the Principal Agricultural Officer here that all such applications together should be submitted to the Land Revenue Commissioner along with the copy of satellite map before 2008.

The Collector said this while speaking at the district development committee meeting here on Saturday. An official press release briefing the committee decisions said in cases of land on which no notification was issued after including in the data bank, decisions would be taken after examination at the district administration level.

The Collector said at the meeting that a decision would soon be made by the government in cases of lands which were not included in the data bank but its owners could not secure permits for construction because of its identification as fields.