An ambitious programme to revive Kattakayal Lake at Shakthikulangara in the city was launched by Mayor V. Rajendrababu on the occasion of State Formation Day on Tuesday.

The programme christened Kattakayal Punarjeevana Padhadi was launched at the initiative of the Shakthikulangara-based cultural organisation Sagara Samskarika Sangham.

The programme has the support of the Kollam Corporation. General convener of the programme Joy Mathias said the lake suffered severe environmental degradation for the past several years. Apart from wanton dumping of trash, portions of the lake had been reclaimed for constructions.

He said this was the first phase of the lake revival programme, which included cleaning of the lake and awareness campaigns.