Death of a youth at Illickal Kallu trains focus on the issue

: The death of a 21-year-old youth after a fall from one of the highest cliffs on the Western Ghats, Illickal Kallu, near Erattupetta last week, has focussed attention on the lack of infrastructure development in emerging tourism destinations in the district.

Part of the Green Tourism Circuit, which envisaged the linking of hitherto unreachable stretches on the Idukki-Kottayam border, the tourism initiative had pilgrim, eco and adventure tourism components.

Highest peak

Illickal Kallu was expected to be developed as the Top Station at more than 5,000 ft. above sea level, with facilities to enhance its unique positioning as the highest peak in the circuit.

The eco-tourism component of the circuit proposed to develop and link Marmala, Illickal Kallu, Ayyanpara, Elaveezhaapoonchira, and Wagamon areas. The top spot at Illickal Kunnu provides a breathtaking view of distant spots in Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

Though the project was finalised as early as 2012, there was not much progress in infrastructure development.

Motorable road

The only development so far has been the construction of a motorable road under the Centrally-sponsored scheme.

There are no protective enclosures, properly developed viewing points or parking facilities.

While the development of the road has, in the past two years, resulted in the bringing huge crowds to Illickal Kallu on weekends and holidays, the lack of other facilities has made the journey a dangerous one. The accident last week was in fact the second one in a span of four months.

With recurring incidents, the various agencies concerned have started buck-passing. Former Finance Minister and Kerala Congress (M) chairman K.M. Mani has asked the authorities to make available the land, now with the Revenue Department, to the Tourism Department so that work could be taken up on infrastructure development.

P.C. George MLA, meanwhile found fault with Mr. Mani in developing the road without making security provisions.

Proper development

The Teekoy grama panchayat authorities meanwhile accused the District Tourism Promotion Council of not taking necessary steps for the proper development of the emerging tourist destination. However, the fact remains that not only Illickal Kallu, but almost all the emerging tourism destinations in the district lack infrastructure facilities and need immediate attention.