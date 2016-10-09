Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is gearing up to launch a comprehensive livestock entrepreneurship portal www.kvasuleap.in.

It will be an advisory portal where information such as schemes of different government institutions, trainings, projects of local governments, funding opportunities, and so on would be made available for any prospective entrepreneurs from the sector, says Deepa Ananth, Principal Investigator of the project.

The portal will include all information related to dairy, poultry and meat industries such as production, processing, marketing, value addition, opportunities within the country and abroad, and institutions supporting the programmes, T.P. Sethumadhavan, Director of Entrepreneurship, KVASU, says. The venture will be supported the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Departments, Milma, Kudumbasree, Kerala Livestock Development Board, and the KILA, Dr. Sethumadhavan says.