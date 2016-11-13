The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is conducting a spot admission to fill 10 seats for B.Tech. (Dairy Science and Technology) and one seat for B.Tech. (Food Technology) at various colleges under the university.

Candidates included in the rank list published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations may appear for spot admission at the university headquarters at Pookode at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Candidate should report with entrance examination score card with ranks, course fee, original and attested copies of certificates to prove qualification and two passport-size photos, the KVASU authorities said in a release here on Saturday.

For details, contact phone numbers 04936-209 266.