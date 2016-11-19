Educational programme Sumedha to be launched on Monday

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will open Sumedha, an educational programme of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), at Kabani Auditorium at Pookode in the district at 10 a.m. on Monday.

“The programme aims at creating awareness of higher education avenues, new courses, and career prospects among high school and higher secondary students in the district,” T.P. Sethumadhavan, Director of Entrepreneurship of KVASU, said. Initially the programme will be launch at Ekalavya Tribal Residential School and Navodaya School at Pookode. It would be then extended to government schools in the district, he said. The Minister will also launch ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products of the university on the occasion. The products include chicken nuggets, samosa, and beef products and would be available at KVASU sales counters and supermarkets across the State. “There is huge potential for such food products in the State and the annual growth rate of the products in the State is more than 20 per cent a year,” B. Sunil, professor and head, KVASU meat plant, Thrissur , said.