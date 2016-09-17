Kummattikali performance at Sangaramkulangara in Thrissur on Friday.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

Wearing masks and draping grass all over their body, hundreds of kummattis flock the streets during Onam, adding colour to the celebrations in the district.

Kummattikali, the traditional street pageant, is an integral part of the Onam celebrations in the district. Kids are the major fans of Kummattikkali. Clapping to the songs, they join the players accompanied by rustic drum beats.

Various contingents from Kizhakkumpattukara, Panamukku, Puthole, and Ayyanthole perform Kummattikkali on various days during Onam.

Players wear wooden masks depicting Krishna, Kali, Narasimha, Kattalan, Hanuman, and Ganapathi. The art form draws inspiration from tales of Darika Vadhom, Ramayana, and some folk tales.

Earlier, areca palm leaves had been used for making masks, which were later replaced by wooden masks.

Legend has it that Lord Siva of Sree Vadakkunnatha Temple asked his bhuthas to perform a dance to honour Mahabali in his annual visit.