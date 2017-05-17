Kummanam says case against him motivated

more-in

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajashekharan has said that the case registered against him by the police for the controversial video of alleged celebrations by CPI(M) activists over the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker C. Biju was motivated by prejudice.

“The case was slapped on me on a pre-judgment that I was guilty. I am sure that I will not get justice,” the BJP leader said at a press conference here on Wednesday. He, however, added that he would pursue whatever ways and go to any extent to get justice. The government should desist from taking prejudicial actions, he said.

The Kannur Town police on May 16 registered a case against Mr. Rajashekharan in connection with the video he tweeted.

Complaint by SFI

The police registered the case under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Students Federation of India district leader Muhammed Siraj.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had already said in the Assembly that he was the wrongdoer. So the police probing the issue could not be expected to probe it fairly, he noted.

“The video I posted is a clipping I received and I posted it after making inquiries,” he said adding that the Chief Minister should have said that action would be taken against those who had staged the jubilant march.

Mr. Rajashekharan said there were scores of Facebook posts that extolled the killers of Biju. The government should have acted against them if it was serious about bringing peace in the district.