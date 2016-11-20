The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to provide information, including that on account-holders, on the primary cooperative societies under its control, party State unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Rajasekharan said the party was for bringing the functioning of the primary cooperative societies too under the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Instead of taking necessary steps to formalise the cooperative sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken a wrong step by staging a stir in front of the RBI, the BJP leader said. Mr. Rajasekharan alleged that Mr. Vijayan as the Chief Minister had violated court orders by disrupting the functioning of the RBI.

The BJP leader alleged that Mr. Vijayan had turned against him for taking a stern stand against black money.

The Chief Minister should also make his stand clear on the statement made by a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader in West Bengal that the primary cooperative sector had got black money, he said.