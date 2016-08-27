Its members to be employed by Kerala Tourism for work in 86 destinations

Kerala Tourism will use the services of the Kudumbasree Mission workers for its campaign to keep tourist destinations in the State clean.

The Clean Destination Campaign, to be implemented by the District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC) in coordination with the district wing of Kudumbasree, will cover 86 destinations, including places of interest and public places in the 14 districts. Lack of hygiene in major tourist sites has been affecting tourist inflow to the State, prompting Kerala Tourism to launch the initiative.

In Thiruvananthapuram, seven destinations will be taken up for cleaning. The figures are 10 in Ernakulam, five in Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta, seven in Kollam, eight in Alappuzha and Idukki, three in Kottayam, four in Thrissur and Kasaragod, three in Palakkad, nine in Malappuram, six in Wayanad, and seven in Kannur during 2016-17.

East Fort, Shanghumughom, Ponmudi, and Veli from Thiruvananthapuram; boat jetty and bus stand, Ashramom, and Alumkadavu boat jetty from Kollam; Aranmula from Pathanamthitta; boat jetty and bus stand, houseboat terminal from Alappuzha; Kumarakom, Erumeli and Kodimatha jetty from Kottayam; Kumily, Vagamon, Munnar from Idukki; Fort Kochi, Cherai beach, Darbar Hall ground, Marine Drive from Ernakulam; Malampuzha from Palakkad; Thekkinkadu maidan, Shaktan bus stand, Guruvayur bus stand and Chavakkad beach from Thrissur; Kappad beach, Kozhikode beach, Beypore, Thusharagiri from Kozhikode; Muzhapilangad, Payyambalam, Thalassery town, and Parasanikadavu from Kannur; and Bekal Fort and beach, Chandragiri Fort and Hosdurg Fort from Kasaragod are among the major destinations on the list.

The cleaning work will be on for 12 months. The government has given administrative approval for the proposal and has sanctioned Rs.3.89 crore after the Working Group on Tourism cleared the project, official sources said.

Of the amount sanctioned, Rs.3.73 crore is for wages, Rs.2.59 lakh for purchase of equipment, and Rs.12.97 lakh for the purchase of two sets of uniforms for the workers. The amount will be made available to the DTPCs which will disburse it to the District Mission Coordinator of Kudumbasree.

Under the approved scheme, the minimum wages per head has been fixed at Rs.600 per month, Rs.500 per head for providing equipment, and Rs.2,500 per head as uniform allowances for two pairs of uniforms.