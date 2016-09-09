The State-owned Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) Hotels and Resorts will construct eight guest house-cum-hotels in metros and pilgrim centres in other States on the lines of the one in Greams Road, Chennai.

The mega projects will come up in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tirupathi, Bengaluru, Mookambika, Kanyakumari and Guruvayur. The guest house-cum-hotel on the lines of the highly successful 90-bedded “Raindrops” hospitality endeavour is part of the long-term plan to be rolled out by KTDC soon.

The State-owned undertaking has plans to set up wayside amenities in major roads within the State to provide good food and clean toilets to travellers. A mega adventure project will be launched in Muzhippilangad beach, the only drive in beach in the State, by the KTDC.

An expert committee will be set up by the KTDC to look into the possibilities of further tourism development in the State and to tap the sector.

The mega projects are part of the schemes drawn up for execution during the next five year.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday after taking over as KTDC chairman, M. Vijayakumar said the long-term and short-term plans were to revitalise the undertaking, to face the competition from the private sector and to emerge as a world class brand.

Mr. Vijayakumar said the KTDC had come up with 15 short-term plans for the next one year. The training division would be strengthened. The staff would be imparted training in hospitality as it was found that the personnel were not being used properly. A redressal forum would be set up in the KTDC to hear and dispose of complaints swiftly and a Vigilance cell would also be set up.

The flagship property of KTDC, Mascot Hotel, in the capital will be revamped in phases. Online reservation for booking rooms in the KTDC properties will be made tourist friendly. The tour division will launch conducted tours.

The KTDC would take steps to fully exploit the G.V. Raja Convention Centre at Kovalam, Marina at Bolghatty Palace and boating at Thekkady, he said. The Bekal resort property of KTDC would be made into a centre of attraction.

Mr. Vijayakumar said the KTDC with the help of the newly-constituted board, government, and employees would usher in changes in a time-bound manner.