The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will provide 115 buses to its seasonal depot at Pampa in connection with the Mandalam- Makaravilakku pilgrim season at Sabarimala, which begins in mid-November.

Sources said 100 buses would be deployed for the Pampa- Nilackal- Pampa chain service and the remaining will operate inter-State services during the pilgrim season.

The KSRTC would operate services to Thenkasi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Bengaluru, and Palani from the Pampa depot. A total of 46 new buses would be deployed for the Pampa special service in the first phase.

The corporation had sanctioned Rs. 40 lakh for repairing buses at various depots. The buses to be deployed for the special service would not be more than five years old and mobilised from various KSRTC depots, the sources said. They said steps had been taken to reach spare parts to the KSRTC workshops at Pappanamcode, Mavelikara, Edappal, Kozhikode, and Aluva. A total of 60 buses would be provided to the Chengannur depot for operating the Pampa special service during the pilgrim season.