The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is planning to start digital projection in the State, KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran has said.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme here on Saturday, Mr. Rajendran said preliminary work for the digital projection had already started. He said the twocompanies doing the digital projection charge Rs. 80,000 for digital projection of a film. He added that KSFDC could do it economically if a main server is established and is connected with theatres using fibre optical cables.

The KSFDC, he said, is exploring the possibility of online release of films.