: A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) contract worker was electrocuted while laying an electric line near Vidyanagar here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sreekrishna, 50, who had been working as contract labourer with the KSEB’s Kumbla section for

the last 20 years. He was thrown off the elctric post while laying a line for 33-kV substation. A resident of Bela locality, the critically injured Sreekrishna was shifted to a private hospital here and later to

Mangaluru. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.