KPCC concerned about law and order situation

more-in

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Monday expressed concern about the failure of the State police to tackle the increasing number of robberies and murders in the State and appealed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, to take immediate steps to address the issues.

Addressing a press conference here at the end of a leadership meeting, KPCC president M.M. Hassan attributed the poor levels of performance of the police to the high level of politicisation of the force. This had compromised the safety of life and property of the common man.

The meeting opposed the reforms being brought in the public distribution system which would have a lasting impact on ration distribution. The current moves to close down ration shops that did not handle 75 quintals of food grain a week would affect the people who would be required to travel long distance to the nearest ration shop to get their quota.

The meeting appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and cancel this decision. Mr. Hassan said rice distributed through the PDS was being sold in the black market. The State government should come out strongly against hoarders.

The KPCC expressed concern about the impending financial crisis that was looming before the State. The situation was ripe for the proclamation of a financial emergency. It criticised the State government for its failure to release pension amount to KSRTC pensioners.

The State and Central governments were also blamed for their inept handling of the Ockhi cylcone disaster. The party also reiterated its stand that the Ockhi disaster should be declared as national calamity.