Malabar Chamber of Commerce: Interaction with Trade and Investment Commissioner from Belgium Jayant Nadiger, Chamber Hall, Cherootty Road, 5.30 p.m.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi: ‘Celebration of Children’s Week’, exhibition of paintings by C.D. Jain, Akademi Art Gallery, 11 a.m.

Vygha and HiLite Mall: ‘Endless’, exhibition of paintings by 10 artists, HiLite Mall, NH bypass Road, 10 a.m.

Department of Malayalam, Government college, Madappally: National Seminar on ‘MT’s World of Writing’, College premises, 10 a.m.

