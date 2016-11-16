C.D. Jain: Celebration of Children’s Week, exhibition of paintings; Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Mananchira; 11 a.m.
Jayan Smaraka Vedi; Punyamitram monthly: Jayan commemoration and movie screening; Town Hall, Mananchira; 4 p.m.
Universal Arts: Varna Smrithikal, exhibition of paintings by K.A. Francis; Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery; 5.30 p.m.
Sahithya Akademi: Book exhibition, poets’ meet as part of National Book Week; Police Club, Pavamani Road; 5 p.m.
Dr. Sreekanth Eye Care and Research Centre: Inauguration; Centre premises, Kottooli; 10 a.m.
Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of the movie ‘All about my mother’; Media Study Centre, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road; 6 p.m.