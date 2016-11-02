Organising Committee: ‘ Inevitable Scratches’, exhibition of paintings and sculptures by 10 artists, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, 11 a.m.

Bankmen’s Club: Civic reception to lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, Tagore Centenary Hall, RC Road, 6 p.m.

Silver Hills Higher Secondary School: Launch of short film by students, school premises, Paroppady, 9.30 a.m.

Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of movie Stations of the Cross , Media Study Centre Hall, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road, 6 p.m.

