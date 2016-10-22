Securities and Exchange Board of India; NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust: Regional investor seminar on ‘Securities Market and Common man’, Hotel Asma Tower, Mavoor Road, 10 a.m.
University of Calicut; Poorna Publications: International Seminar on folklore, Malabar Christian College, 9 a.m.
National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode: Tathva’16- Techno-management fest, NIT Campus, Chathamangalam, 10 a.m.
Bhasha Samanvaya Vedi; St.Jude Books: Seminar on ‘Mahathma Gandhi in Malayalam Literature’, Sports council Hall, Mananchira, 5 p.m.
Ramdas Vaidyar commemoration committee: Ramdas Vaidyar Award distribution and commemoration, K.P. Kesavamenon Hall, Rajaji Road, 6 p.m.
Organising Committee: Exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Anser Soophy, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Mananchira, 11 a.m.
Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham: District Convention, Government Higher Secondary School, Beypore, 4 p.m.
Commemoration committee: Musthafa Rafeeque death anniversary, Vengeri, 10 a.m.