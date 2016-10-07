Organising committee: M.S. Baburaj memorial meet; Town Hall; 6 p.m.

Puthur Sri Durga Temple: Navarathri fete; Puthiyangadi; 7.30 a.m.

Universal Arts: Painting exhibition ‘Colour Way’; Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery; 10 a.m.

Pisharikkavu Bhagavati Temple: Navarathri fete; East Hill North; 7.30 a.m.

Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala: National handicrafts and handloom expo; CSI Hall; 10 a.m.

Renukamariyamman Kovil: Navaratri fete; 7.30 a.m.

Sreekanteswara Temple: Navaratri fete; 7.30 a.m.

