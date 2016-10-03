Universal Arts: ‘Colourway’, exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, 11 a.m.
Post Graduate Department of Commerce, St.Joseph’s
College, Devagiri: Frontier Lecture
Series, Talk on ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST) by Customs Commissioner K.N. Raghavan, PTA Hall, college premises, 2.30 p.m.
Sree Valayanad Devi
Temple: Sree Manaveda Music festival, temple premises, 6 p.m.
Asset Homes: ‘Beyond Square Feet’, lecture on low income
housing initiative, Taj Gateway Hotel, P.T. Usha Road, 5.30 p.m.