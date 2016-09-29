City Corporation:
‘Walk for Heart’ to observe World Heart Day, Mananchira Maidan, 7 a.m.
College of Engineering, Vadakara:
National conference on Microelectronics and Communication technologies, 10 a.m.
All Kerala Distributors’ Association:
District working committee meeting, 6.30 p.m.
National Ex-servicemen Co-ordination Committee:
Rally against terrorism, Muthalakkulam ground, 4 p.m.
Silver Hills Higher Secondary School:
All Kerala Inter-school Basketball tournament, Indoor Court, 1 p.m.
