Sahithi Souhrudam: Discussion on the book Idi minnalukalude pranayam by P.K. Parakkadavu; Alakapuri, M.A. Ali Road; 5 p.m.
Organising Committee: ‘Inner Landscapes’, exhibition of paintings by Smitha G.S; Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Mananchira; 11 a.m.
Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of the movie The Lunch Box; Media Study Centre, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road; 6 p.m.
Kerala Blood Donors’ Forum: District Committee meeting; W&C Hospital, Kottapparamba; 5.45 p.m.
Gurumatha Bhajans: Eighth anniversary and musical evening; Town Hall, Mananchira; 3 p.m.