: The district has been declared Open Defecation-Free (ODF). The formal declaration was made by district panchayat president Joshy Philip at a function held at the Collectorate Conference hall on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said 9,141 families had been provided with latrines under the current campaign to declare the district ODF.

Each beneficiary has been given Rs.14,500 for the construction of latrine. District Collector C.A. Latha, district panchayat vice-president Mary Sebastian and others spoke.