82 per cent of the work over; target will be to finish work by October 15

Work to get Kollam declared as an open defecation free (ODF) district is going ahead on a war footing.

Already 82 per cent of the work in this connection had been completed, a statement from the Suchithwa Mission here on Friday said.

While the district would need 12,777 household toilets to achieve the ODF status, construction of 10,415 toilets had been completed.

The work on the remaining was expected to be completed before October 15 so as to enable Kollam to formally earn the ODF district status on November 1.

It was as part of getting Kerala declared an ODF State by November 1 that the household toilets funded by the government were being constructed. The allocation for constructing new toilets at those houses which did not already have one was Rs.15,400. The statement said three block panchayats and 40 grama panchayats out of 68 in the district had already become ODF.

By October 2, another 15 grama panchayats were expected to become ODF.

The verification process began at all panchayats that had completed the ODF requirements. In the Ochira block, this process had been completed.