The kole fields in Thrissur, visited by a large number of migratory birds every year, are under close monitoring by the Animal Husbandry Department following the outbreak of bird flu in the State.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

The Animal Husbandry Department has intensified preventive measures in the district following the reporting of bird flu cases in the State.

Rapid action forces have been set up at block-level to face emergency situations. A team consisting of a veterinary doctor, livestock inspector, and an attender is monitoring the situation. There is no reason for panic in the district, K.S. Thilakan, Joint Director of the District Animal Husbandry Department, has said.

The vast stretch of kole fields in the district, other spots visited by migratory birds, and Thrissur Zoo are being monitored.

Thousands of migratory birds visit the kole fields every year.

Facilities for testing bird flu have been made available at the district veterinary centre of the Animal Husbandry Department at Paravattani.

There are facilities for testing bird flu in poultry birds as well. The authorities have asked the farmers to approach the lab if mass death of birds are found. All poultry farms are being monitored.

Inspections have been conducted in markets too.

At zoo

Though no cases of bird flu has been reported in the zoo, directions have been issued to keep the birds under watch and to initiate precautionary measures. However, there is no restriction for the visitors. Preventive measures like protective jackets have been made available at taluk-level.