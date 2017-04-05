Kodiyeri warns against Muslim unity

more-in

CPI(M) State general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has warned against the attempts of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to bring about a unity of Muslim organisations.

He said that unity of Muslims and Muslim organisations would help trigger a similar action among Hindu extremists. “It is dangerous. It will only help the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” Mr. Balakrishnan said while addressing a meet-the-press at the Malappuram Press Club on Wednesday.

Accusing the IUML of trying to endanger secularism by working for the unity of Muslim organisations, the CPI(M) leader said the IUML had drifted away from its past political stand. “The IUML in the past had stood against extremist elements in Muslim community. But now, the party is working in tandem with parties such as the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India),” he said.

He said the April 12 byelection in Malappuram would not only prove the complete disintegration of the UDF, but also ensure that the LDF had gained better acceptance among the people. ‘‘Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani has already walked away from the UDF. Others will follow suit,’’ he said.

Describing the Congress as a party worth not vesting the trust on, Mr. Balakrishnan said the stand it took on the Supreme Court observation of finding an out-of-court settlement in the Babri Masjid case was the same as that of the RSS. “When the RSS and the Congress welcomed the Supreme Court suggestion, the CPI(M) did not welcome it. The IUML too did not welcome it. What stance does the UDF have on the Supreme Court suggestion in the Babri Masjid case?” he asked.

Mr. Balakrishnan charged the Congress with soft stand towards the RSS and the BJP. “Many of yesterday’s Congress leaders are with the BJP today. And many more Congress leaders of today will be in the BJP camp tomorrow,” he said.

Describing the IUML as a fundamentalist Muslim party, the CPI(M) leader said that none of the IUML leaders were invincible. “We have proved it in Manjeri. We have proved it in Kuttippuram. We have proved it in Mankada,” he said.