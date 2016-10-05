GENERAL
Ernakuam Press Club: Seminar on the ‘Role of media in resisting intolerance’, Prakash Karat, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member to participate, EMS Town Hall, 3 p.m.
Anti-Corruption People’s Movement: Actor Sreenivasan to inaugurate southern zone unit of the organisation, Ente Bhoomi, Valanjambalam, 10.30 a.m.
Tata Consultancy Services: Regional finals of the Kochi edition of TCSIT Wiz 2016, inter-school IT quiz, Gokulam Convention Centre, 12.30 p.m.
CULTURE
Kochi Biennale Foundation and Mehboob Memorial Orchestra: Arts and Medicine programme, Ernakulam General Hospital, 10.30 a.m.
RELIGION
Sri Sringeri Shankara Math, Kalady: Music concert, Sri Sringeri Shankara Math, Kalady, 6 p.m.
Edappally Sangeetha Sadas: Navarathri music fest, Changampuzha Park, Edappally, 6 p.m.
Ponekkavu Bhagavathi Temple: Navarathri music fest, 6.45 p.m.
Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi: Navarathri music fest, Mechoor Lane, Diwans Road, 6 p.m.
Sree Venkiteswara Mandiram, Thripunithura: Navarathri music fest, 7 p.m.
Sreenarayana Vijayasamajam: Navarathri music fest, 7 p.m, Sree Subramanya Swami Temple, Udayamperoor, 7 p.m.
Sariga Sangeetha Akademi: Navarathri music fest, KSCB Hall, Aluva.