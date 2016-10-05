Tata Consultancy Services: Regional finals of the Kochi edition of TCSIT Wiz 2016, inter-school IT quiz, Gokulam Convention Centre, 12.30 p.m.

Anti-Corruption People’s Movement: Actor Sreenivasan to inaugurate southern zone unit of the organisation, Ente Bhoomi, Valanjambalam, 10.30 a.m.

Ernakuam Press Club: Seminar on the ‘Role of media in resisting intolerance’, Prakash Karat, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member to participate, EMS Town Hall, 3 p.m.

