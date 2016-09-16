David Hall: Telepathism, an exhibition of recent sculptures and paintings by Joshe Geroge Joseph, Fort Kochi, 11 a.m.
Sree Dhanwanthari Hall: Sree Narayana Guru birth anniversary celebrations, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran to inaugurate, Palluruthy, 10 a.m.
Janasabha: People’s Manifesto against political violence, actor-director Sreenivasan to inaugurate, Near KG Hospital, Angamaly, 4 p.m.
Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Exhibition of select water colour prints included in the book on water colour, titled Jalachayam, , 11 a.m.
Panchadesi class: Chinmaya Mission, Satsanga Mandir, Netteppadam Road, 10 a.m.