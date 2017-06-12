“I just heard a huge roar... my head hit the water” Kochi ship collision survivor recounts horror

Shaken but safe: One of the fishermen rescued from the fishing boat hit by a ship off Kochi on Sunday. H. Vibhu. | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

The mid-sea collision between a Panama registered merchant vessel Amber L and fishing boat Carmel Matha off Kochi on Sunday was a nightmare for the fishermen.

Of 14 fishermen, two were killed and one went missing in the incident.

Propped against a wooden door near the engine cabin, Davis was dozing when the fishing vessel suddenly careened and started taking on water.

“I just heard a huge roar and all off a sudden, my head hit the water,” said the 34-year-old, a native of Colachel in Tamil Nadu, from his bed in the Fort Kochi taluk hospital.

“I breathed out and sucked up some seawater in. I waited for the sea water to rush in and fill the room, and swam out through a hole to touch the sea surface,” Mr. Davis added.

On the surface, Davis could get hold of a broken plank and clung to it like others for a couple of hours.

Braving cold water, rain

Shivering due to the cold water and rain beating on them, the men drifted off the coast until they were rescued by fishermen from other boats.

The streak of hope, which lifted him back to life, did not work for Antony John, alias Tampi Durai, his maternal uncle, who died in the accident.

“It was shocking as we lost three of our fellow men. But this is not going to turn us away from the sea, which is our workplace,” said another fisherman Britto, who was injured on his left leg.

The accident, according to Charles George, convener of the Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, was one of the many reported off the Kochi coast over the past couple of years.

The National Fishworkers’ Forum urged the State and Central governments to initiate legal proceedings against the captain and crew of the ship.