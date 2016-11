GENERAL

Cochin University of Science and Technology, Department of Youth Welfare: Seminar on the other side of organic farming, talk by K.M. Sreekumar of Kerala Agricultural University; SMS Auditorium; 9.30 a.m. onwards

Symposium on reforms in general elections: Anugraha Hotel, Vyttila; 5 p.m.

Nedumbassery Jeeva Pranava Kendram: Free check for memory; Anugraha Hotel, Vyttila Junction; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sarada Krishna Iyer Satgamaya Centre for Women’s Empowerment; Rural Public Library, Udayamperoor: Celebration of Kerala Formation Day; Rural Public Library, Udayamperoor; 11 a.m. onwards

Thrikkakara Samskarika Kendram: Kerala Formation Day celebrations

Kerala Professional Programme Organisers’ Organisation: Sixth State-level meet; Ambadimala, Chottanikkara

CULTURE

Exhibition: Of cartoons and installations by Sahawaz Mudickal; Durbar Hall, Ernakulam

Exhibition: Of art works by Shyni Sudheer; Durbar Hall Art Centre

RELIGION

Sree Vishwakarma Venmeli Bhagavati Temple Trust, Edayar Binanipuram: Mangalavadyam and other ceremonies from 5 a.m. onwards

Nedumbassery Jacobite St. George Syrian Church: Memorial feast of Chathurithil Geevarghese Mor Gregorios