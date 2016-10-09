Students of IKTHSS, Cherukulamba, with their letters to the Prime Minister as they celebrate World Post Day on Saturday.

Students send 1,000 letters to PM on World Post Day

The students of IKT Higher Secondary School, Cherukulamba, celebrated the World Post Day on Saturday by sending 1,000 letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For most students, it was the first letter of their life they sent by post.

They expressed their minds in the letter about various projects implemented by the Central government. Some praised while others criticised Mr. Modi. The subjects they touched upon included the stray dog menace and Prime Minister’s Man Ki Baat scheme.

“We chose to introduce to the students the postal system existing in the country, as the new generation was largely keeping away from it,” said M.P. Ibrahim, who coordinated the celebrations. A philately club was also formed on the occasion. K.P. Babu, Madhu Krishna, K.V. Madhu, Mullappally Ibrahim, M.P. Noufal, C. Yakoob and K. Hakeem, teachers of IKT Higher Secondary School, led the programme.

The World Post Day is celebrated across the globe on October 9 to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

“We chose to celebrate it on Saturday, as the day is falling on a holiday,” said Mr. Ibrahim.