Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen State president C.P. Umer Sullami inaugurating a meeting organised by the ISM at Nilambur on Sunday.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) State president C.P. Umer Sullami condemned the alleged move by certain quarters to tarnish the image of the Mujahid movement.

Inaugurating a meeting organised by the Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), the youth wing of the KNM, at Nilambur on Sunday, Mr. Sullami said those targeting the Mujahid movement were trying to destroy Islam.

He called upon the people to examine the life of KNM leaders to end the misconceptions about the Mujahid movement.

The meeting highlighted the contributions made by the late Mujahid leader M. Usman. Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama State secretary Mohammed Saleem Sullami presided. Senior Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed was the chief guest.

Mujahid Students Movement (MSM) State president Abdul Jaleel Mamankara; KNM district secretary Abdul Kareem Vallanchira; Mujahid leaders K. Abdul Jaleel, Najmuddin Vazhikkadavu, K.A. Bushra, Mohammed Roshan and K. Sainaba spoke.

P.V. Anvar, MLA, inaugurated a meeting held to commemorate Dr. Usman. KNM district secretary P. Hamza Sullami presided.

ISM State president Jabir Amani inaugurated the valedictory meeting. P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, was the chief guest. U. Moosa Haji presided.