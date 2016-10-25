The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) has obtained in-principle approval from the State government for setting up a petrochemical park in 600 acres of land in Kochi. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs.1,864 crore, which includes the cost of land, to be procured from FACT, and infrastructure.

The petrochemical park is being set up at Ambalamugal which already has a large refinery, fertilizer and chemical factories, and LNG gas pipeline connectivity. The proposal assumes significance in view of the expansion proposal of BPCL, proximity to the port and international container transshipment terminal at the location, according to M. Beena, Managing Director, Kinfra.

Kinfra will develop infrastructure facilities such as internal roads, drainage, water treatment plants, internal water supply system, internal electrification, common sewage treatment plant, common effluent treatment plant, rainwater harvesting and solid waste management.