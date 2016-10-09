The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will conduct a one-year PG diploma course on child-friendly governance for elected representatives of local bodies.

The course will begin in November and 35 persons will be admitted. The course has been started with the academic support of UNICEF.

“The course has been structured without creating problem for the day-to-day schedule of the representatives. The objective of the course is to make the administrative and development activities of local bodies child-friendly. The candidates are expected to take up child-friendly activities in their respective areas,” said KILA Director P.P. Balan.

Representatives of grama panchayats, municipalities, and corporations are eligible for admission. A degree from a recognised university and computer awareness are mandatory.