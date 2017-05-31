KIIFB funds for 37 schools

more-in

A sum of ₹449 crore will be made available from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to make 37 schools hi-tech, construct seven railway overbridges, and take up road works in the State.

The Venjaramood ring road, Nedumangad-Aruvikkara-Vellanad road and Vamanapuram-Chittar road in the capital district are the other works to get the KIIFB funds.

A meeting of the KIIFB chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday gave the approval to this effect.

With this, the KIIFB has so far given approval for ₹12,512 crore development projects in three tranches ever since the present LDF government relaunched it.

The meeting gave its nod for the formation of the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by approving the report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Senthil. The work for launching the NRI online chit by KSFE for mobilising resources for the KIIFB was also reviewed at the meeting.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Vice Chairman of Planning Board V.K. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, Law Secretary B.G. Hareendranath, Principal Secretary, Finance (Resources) Minhaj Alam, Chief Executive Officer, KIIFB, and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, K.M. Abraham, and independent members attended.