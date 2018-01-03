Kollam district meet of CPI(M) from tomorrow

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day Kollam district conference of the CPI(M) at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall on Friday.

Addressing the press here on Wednesday, district secretary K.N. Balagopal said 365 delegates representing 41,675 members, along with the Kollam district committee, will be part of the conference to be held on January 5, 6, and 7.

“In three years, the party membership has increased considerably,” he said. Mr. Balagopal said strengthening the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was the foremost responsibility of the CPI(M), especially since reactionary forces were spearheading a sustained attack against the party and its organisations. “Facing them politically and ideologically is a priority and the party considers resistance a vital duty,” he added.

On RSP’s move

On questions about the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leaving the LDF, he said that apart from the RSP top brass, majority of its members were ready to cooperate with the LDF.

He added that the party would also collaborate with individuals and groups who stood for democratic values.

As part of the meet, torches from 22 martyrs’ columns in the district will be installed at V.V. Dakshinamurthy Nagar, Asramam, the venue for public meeting.

Delegate meet

The delegate meet will be opened at 9 a.m. on January 5. Party leaders Vaikom Viswan, E.P. Jayarajan, P. Karunakaran, T.M. Thomas Isaac, M.C. Josephine, P.K. Gurudasan, Anathalavattom Anandan, M.M. Mani, and K.J. Thomas will participate.

On the first day, the district committee will present a performance report. On the concluding day all organisational activities, including the election of new committee members, will be completed. Organisational committee chairman K. Varadarajan and secretary A.M. Iqbal were present at the press meet.