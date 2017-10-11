Migrants safe in Kollam

more-in

Migrant workers are safe in the district and there is no need for them to panic, say statements issued here by District Collector S. Karthikeyan and City Police Commissioner S. Ajeetha Beegum.

The Collector said that while there was no base for the messages in social media on persecution of migrant workers, in case of any such incident, strong action would be initiated. The Collector ordered a joint inspection by the Panchayats, Labour and Health Departments in areas concerned to boost the confidence of migrant workers.

Labour camps visited

Ms. Beegum said that no situation that compelled the migrant workers to return in panic to their home States existed either in the district or in the State.

In the wake of the scare, Janamaithri beat officers and station house officers had visited the camps of the migrant labourers to instil confidence in them.

Ms. Beegum said she too had personally visited some of the camps.

The migrant workers had been asked to report to the nearest police station in case they experienced anything untoward, Ms. Beegum said. Meanwhile, District Labour Officer A. Bindu said that a special task force had been constituted to deal with the situation.