In a shocking disclosure, a woman hailing from Thrissur has accused four persons, including a Wadakkanchery municipal councillor belonging to the CPI(M), of having raped her two years ago. She has also charged the local police with harassing her.

The woman, mother of two, narrated her harrowing experience along with her husband at a news conference here on Thursday. She said all the four who had raped her were her husband’s close friends. She identified them as Jayanthan, the CPI(M) councillor, Shibu, Jineesh, and Bineesh. They allegedly took her on the pretext of seeing her husband, who was undergoing treatment for alcoholism, and raped her.

As the foursome threatened to publicise images of the rape on social media in the event of her approaching the police, she did not disclose the incident to anyone for over a year, she said. Her husband, whom she eventually told about the incident, confronted the four persons who responded by “harassing and threatening” the couple.

Following this, the couple decided to approach the police. However, the woman said, when they filed a case with the Peramangalam police in August, the Circle Inspector and other officers subjected her to humiliating questions. They pressured her into withdrawing the complaint and accepting an out-of-court settlement. The police also alleged that the couple was motivated by a dispute over a sum of Rs.3.5 lakh that Jayanthan owed them. The woman said she finally gave in, and changed her statement before the court. Her experience came to light through a Facebook post by award-winning dubbing artiste, writer and activist Bhagyalakshmi on Wednesday.