Intelligence agencies in Kerala have alerted the State government of a threat from an Islamic State-linked module to two High Court judges and some politicians, close on the heels of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arresting six persons of the terror module from the State.

A report in this regard has been submitted by the ADGP (Intelligence) to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, police sources said.

The sources, however, declined to divulge further details.

The NIA on Sunday arrested six persons from Kerala for allegedly plotting terror attacks in the country, during the agency’s investigation into the disappearance of 21 people from the State who are believed to have joined the IS.

NIA teams along with the Kerala Police, the Delhi police and the Telangana police had launched surveillance on the movement of the accused involved in the conspiracy and, during searches, the six were arrested from Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

The NIA has registered a case in connection with the 21 missing youths from Kerala who are believed to have joined the IS in Afghanistan and later moved to Syria and other countries.