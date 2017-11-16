Kerala pavilion at Trade Fair

more-in

Kerala is participating in the India International Trade Fair with a stall that showcases the start-up might of the State.

A press note issued here said the Kerala Pavilion was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma.

In her inaugural address the Minister said the government was giving priority to foster start-ups which had the power to reduce unemployment.

The Kerala pavilion has been readied by the Information and Public Relations Department through a team of artists led by sculptor C.B. Jinan.

Theme area

There are 28 stalls in the pavilion’s theme area and commercial area. In the theme area there are seven stalls of the Start-up Mission, three of the Industries Department, two, of the Police Department and one each of the Panchayat Department, Technopark, Handloom Directorate, Kudumbashree, Department of Tourism and the Farm Information Bureau.

In the commercial section, there are stalls of the Fisheries Department, Hantex, Khadi and Village Industries Board, the Bamboo Mission, Forest and Vanashree, Marketfed, Kairali and the SC Development Department.

There is also a food stall featuring Kerala cuisine run by the Kudumbashree.

The stalls will function from 9.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. The public will be allowed inside the stalls from November 18 to 27.