E.P. Jayarajan has resigned as Industries Minister in the Pinarayi Viayan Cabinet.

Mr. Jayarajan, who has been facing heat over the last fortnight over charges of nepotism in key appointments in State public sector enterprises, offered to step down at the CPI(M) State secretariat meeting which concluded here a while ago.

Announcing the decision at a news conference, party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the resignation is intended to lift the image of the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Viayan would change the portfolios that Mr. Jayarajan held in the four-month old Cabinet.

Mr. Jayarajan's resignation is the outcome of the strong stand taken by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He had told the State leadership that an action that sets right the hurt caused by Mr. Jayarajan's action is inevitable.