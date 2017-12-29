Kerala

Kerala hugging row: students to rejoin school after Shashi Tharoor’s intervention

more-in

Mr. Tharoor spoke with the school authorities first and then the students and their families, before meeting everyone together.

Two students of St. Thomas Central School here who were expelled for a public display of affection will be able to rejoin the school, ending uncertainty over their future.

This follows intervention by Shashi Tharoor, MP.

On Friday afternoon, Mr. Tharoor met the two children and their parents and Mar Thoma Church Educational Society secretary Rajan Varghese and Principal Sebastian T. Joseph to discuss the matter.

Mr. Tharoor spoke with the school authorities first and then the students and their families, before meeting everyone together.

The meeting is learnt to have ended on a positive note. Official intimation about the reinstatement of both the students is expected by January 3.

The boy, a class 12 student, had been expelled by the school for giving a class 11 girl a congratulatory hug, which the school claimed went against school discipline and decorum.

The girl, they claimed, was not their student as she had not completed her registration formalities.

Post a Comment
More In Kochi Kozhikode Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
school
students
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2017 6:03:27 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-hugging-row-students-to-rejoin-school-after-shashi-tharoors-intervention/article22326716.ece

© The Hindu