Kerala HC: Keep politics out of prosecutor’s appointment

The Kerala High Court has observed that the discretion in appointing a special public prosecutor should not be exercised by the government on political considerations.

The court made the observation while allowing a writ petition filed recently by P.P. Prabhakaran of Kannur seeking to appoint a special public prosecutor in a case relating to attacks on him and also the murder of his son, allegedly by the CPI(M) workers.

The former Director General of Prosecution, during the previous UDF regime, had recommended appointment of a special public prosecutor on the grounds that it was a sensational case. However, when the LDF came to power, it took the stance that it was not a fit case necessitating appointment of a prosecutor.

Foul play

The court observed that “when the appointment of the special public prosecutor, once decided by the government, is going to be varied when there was a change of government under the leadership of another political party, there is everything to suspect that it is aimed at some foul play. The cry of the victim should not be forgotten.”

The petitioner who sustained serious injuries had barely escaped. Same was the case with his wife. Their son was brutally murdered. Their cries had to be given due weight. The discretion in appointing a special public prosecutor should not be merely left to be decided on political motives, the court said. The court also directed the State government to appoint the special prosecutor named by the previous government to conduct the case.