Kerala government to expedite compensation to Cyclone Ockhi victims and their families

The process for providing financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each to the kin of those killed due to Cyclone Ockhi would be expedited, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan said that victims who are not members of the Kerala State Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board too would be eligible for assistance.

Officials have started collecting details of the victims by visiting the kin so that they would not have to call on offices for securing assistance. A sum of ₹2 lakh each would also be given from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. The seriously injured, who are unable to venture out into the sea, would get ₹5 lakh each. Those who sustained injuries would get ₹20,000 each.

Similarly, the government would ensure support for the parents of the deceased, their wards and marriage assistance for unwed sisters. Relief would be provided to those who lost their fishing gear, too. None of the victims would be left out of the assistance package, he said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has agreed to continue the search operations for the missing. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also positively responded to the State government’s request for support and assured he would send a delegation to assess the havoc wreaked by the cyclone.

Officials have prepared reports to be furnished before the Central team. The State government had sought a relief package of ₹1,734 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund, he said.

The Health and Social Welfare Departments would conduct counselling sessions for the victims involving non-government organisations. Houses totally damaged in the cyclone would be rebuilt under Life mission. The government, in cooperation with the Indian Space Research Organisation, would take steps to ensure the safety of the fishermen venturing to sea. Steps would be taken for registering the boats, maintaining the list of fishermen, having GPS in boats and a warning system too.

Ministers have donated one month’s salary to the special relief fund. Government employees have been requested to donate three days’ salary, he said.